StormTeam 3: Severe storms continue to batter much of the area

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Steele; Waseca
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Freeborn County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota... Southern Steele County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Waseca County in south central Minnesota...
* Until 1045 PM CDT.
* At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freeborn to near Bricelyn, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include... Albert Lea, Blooming Prairie, New Richland, Clarks Grove, Ellendale, Alden, Glenville, Geneva, Emmons, Hartland, London and Hollandale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Kossuth County in north central Iowa... Hancock County in north central Iowa... Winnebago County in north central Iowa...
* Until 1030 PM CDT.
* At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Bricelyn to 7 miles east of Union Slogh to 6 miles north of Dakota City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near... Lake Mills and Rice Lake around 955 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Forest City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Mitchell County in north central Iowa... Northwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa...
* Until 1015 PM CDT.
* At 925 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Osage, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near... Riceville around 955 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Saratoga, Meyer, Brownville, County Roads T 54 And A 31, Highway 218 And County T 40, Little Cedar and Highways 9 And 218. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central and northeastern Iowa. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Kossuth; Winnebago
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KOSSUTH AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 919 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union Slogh, or 19 miles northeast of Algona, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Lake Mills, Union Slogh, Rice Lake, Buffalo Center, Bancroft, Burt, Thompson, Titonka, Lakota, Rake, Lone Rock, Ledyard, Scarville, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area and Rice Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Tornado Warning
Areas Affected: Mitchell
...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN MITCHELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Steele; Waseca
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Freeborn County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota... Southern Steele County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Waseca County in south central Minnesota...
* Until 1045 PM CDT.
* At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freeborn to near Bricelyn, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include... Albert Lea, Blooming Prairie, New Richland, Clarks Grove, Ellendale, Alden, Glenville, Geneva, Emmons, Hartland, London and Hollandale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Kossuth County in north central Iowa... Hancock County in north central Iowa... Winnebago County in north central Iowa...
* Until 1030 PM CDT.
* At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Bricelyn to 7 miles east of Union Slogh to 6 miles north of Dakota City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near... Lake Mills and Rice Lake around 955 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Forest City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Mitchell County in north central Iowa... Northwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa...
* Until 1015 PM CDT.
* At 925 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Osage, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near... Riceville around 955 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Saratoga, Meyer, Brownville, County Roads T 54 And A 31, Highway 218 And County T 40, Little Cedar and Highways 9 And 218. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central and northeastern Iowa. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Kossuth; Winnebago
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KOSSUTH AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 919 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union Slogh, or 19 miles northeast of Algona, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Lake Mills, Union Slogh, Rice Lake, Buffalo Center, Bancroft, Burt, Thompson, Titonka, Lakota, Rake, Lone Rock, Ledyard, Scarville, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area and Rice Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.