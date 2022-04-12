StormTeam 3: Severe storms continue to batter much of the area

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 113 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

HAMILTON              WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN              HANCOCK
HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH               WINNEBAGO
WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET                 PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               CARROLL               CRAWFORD
GREENE                SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONA, BELMOND, BRITT, CARROLL,
CLARION, CLEAR LAKE, DENISON, EAGLE GROVE, EARLY, EMMETSBURG,
ESTHERVILLE, FONDA, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MASON CITY,
NORTHWOOD, ODEBOLT, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE,
SAC CITY, SCHALLER, WALL LAKE, AND WEBSTER CITY.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Worth County in north central Iowa...
Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clear Lake,
or 10 miles east of Garner, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Mason City Municipal Airport around 930 PM CDT.
Mason City around 935 PM CDT.
Manly around 940 PM CDT.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 181 and 218.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central
Iowa.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

StormTeam 3: Severe storms continue to batter much of the area

  • 0

 

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Freeborn County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota... Southern Steele County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Waseca County in south central Minnesota...

* Until 1045 PM CDT.

* At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freeborn to near Bricelyn, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include... Albert Lea, Blooming Prairie, New Richland, Clarks Grove, Ellendale, Alden, Glenville, Geneva, Emmons, Hartland, London and Hollandale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Areas Affected: Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Kossuth County in north central Iowa... Hancock County in north central Iowa... Winnebago County in north central Iowa...

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Bricelyn to 7 miles east of Union Slogh to 6 miles north of Dakota City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near... Lake Mills and Rice Lake around 955 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Forest City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Mitchell County in north central Iowa... Northwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 925 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Osage, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near... Riceville around 955 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Saratoga, Meyer, Brownville, County Roads T 54 And A 31, Highway 218 And County T 40, Little Cedar and Highways 9 And 218. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central and northeastern Iowa. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Areas Affected: Kossuth; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KOSSUTH AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 919 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union Slogh, or 19 miles northeast of Algona, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Lake Mills, Union Slogh, Rice Lake, Buffalo Center, Bancroft, Burt, Thompson, Titonka, Lakota, Rake, Lone Rock, Ledyard, Scarville, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area and Rice Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Tornado Warning

Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN MITCHELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Freeborn County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota... Southern Steele County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Waseca County in south central Minnesota...

* Until 1045 PM CDT.

* At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freeborn to near Bricelyn, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include... Albert Lea, Blooming Prairie, New Richland, Clarks Grove, Ellendale, Alden, Glenville, Geneva, Emmons, Hartland, London and Hollandale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Areas Affected: Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Kossuth County in north central Iowa... Hancock County in north central Iowa... Winnebago County in north central Iowa...

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Bricelyn to 7 miles east of Union Slogh to 6 miles north of Dakota City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near... Lake Mills and Rice Lake around 955 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Forest City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Mitchell County in north central Iowa... Northwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 925 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Osage, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near... Riceville around 955 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Saratoga, Meyer, Brownville, County Roads T 54 And A 31, Highway 218 And County T 40, Little Cedar and Highways 9 And 218. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central and northeastern Iowa. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Areas Affected: Kossuth; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KOSSUTH AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 919 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union Slogh, or 19 miles northeast of Algona, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Lake Mills, Union Slogh, Rice Lake, Buffalo Center, Bancroft, Burt, Thompson, Titonka, Lakota, Rake, Lone Rock, Ledyard, Scarville, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area and Rice Lake State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

 

Recommended for you