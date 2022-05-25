StormTeam 3: Timing Out A Wet Wednesday

The rain will continue Wednesday morning and be heavy at times. The rain will then become more staccato, intensely on/off, for most of the rest of the day into early Wednesday night, before tapering off to a few showers.
Rainfall amounts will likely be over 1-2" by Wednesday night. High temps today are in the low 50s.
Another brief chance for a shower on a cloudy Thursday as the system moves east away from us. We'll dry out for the end of the workweek with sunshine and 70s in store for Friday.
Memorial Day weekend is looking to be quite warm with highs in the 70s and 80s, but there will also be chances for thunderstorms. It's not going to be a total washout, but you'll want to keep an eye on the storm chances if you have any outdoor plans. This stormy and above average weather looks to be even more intense during next week.