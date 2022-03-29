StormTeam 3: Thunderstorms Tuesday Night

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, cool, with rain and Thunderstorms tonight.
Temps hold in the 30s all day long as SE winds gust 30-40mph making for a cool cloudy and breezy day. A large developing storm system begins to move in this afternoon. This is first with light scattered rain showers during the afternoon commute. Stronger thunderstorms with heavy rain and a potential for damaging hail develop tonight, especially in North Iowa.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers transition to snow late.
These thunderstorms last through the early part of the Wednesday morning commute. Then lighter rain showers throughout the day slowly transition into snow showers by the evening. Slick roads are a possibility very late Wednesday.
THURSDAY: Chance for light scattered snow showers continues.
Snow continues into early Thursday but gradually lightens as this now very large storm pulls far away. Slick roads are a possibility as temps dip below freezing. Minor accumulation is likely on grassy surfaces, although a few inches will be possible in Southern Minnesota - especially closer to the Mississippi River.