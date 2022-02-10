 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stormteam 3: Snow followed by rain likely to have travel impacts

  • Updated
  • 0
CLIPPER5.PNG
clipper1.PNG

Snow moves in for several hours Thursday afternoon during peak commute time with a clipper system passing to our north. Wind gusts to 40mph and decent snowfall rates will make for low visibility and slick roads

Temps warm overnight to near 40 degrees and turn snow to light scattered rain and slush around 8pm. This continues through Friday morning/

clipper4.PNG

It all freezes over Friday as temps plummet with winds changing out of the north. Flurries mixed with rain/ice are possible Friday morning before slush freezes on roadways by Friday afternoon. Temps drop to around zero degrees Saturday morning.

Recommended for you