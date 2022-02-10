Stormteam 3: Snow followed by rain likely to have travel impacts

Snow moves in for several hours Thursday afternoon during peak commute time with a clipper system passing to our north. Wind gusts to 40mph and decent snowfall rates will make for low visibility and slick roads
Temps warm overnight to near 40 degrees and turn snow to light scattered rain and slush around 8pm. This continues through Friday morning/
It all freezes over Friday as temps plummet with winds changing out of the north. Flurries mixed with rain/ice are possible Friday morning before slush freezes on roadways by Friday afternoon. Temps drop to around zero degrees Saturday morning.