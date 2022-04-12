StormTeam 3: Severe storms, including tornadoes and winds in excess of 70 mph, batter viewing area

Reported tornadoes, warnings, strong winds and heavy rain battered the area Tuesday night.
Most northern Iowa counties endured at least one Tornado Warning, and some counties saw warnings last upwards of an hour. Those Tornado Warnings reached Mower and Fillmore counties in southern Minnesota around the 11 p.m. hour.
Wind gusts topped 72 miles per hour in some locations (Nora Springs), while a tornado was confirmed on the ground near Kanawha.
"The Northern Portion of Kanawha is experiencing flash flooding and has numerous trees down and is not accessible," Hancock County Emergency Management said.
Alliant Energy reported hundreds of power outages, while Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued late into Tuesday night.
The storms crept into southern Minnesota around 9:30 to 10 p.m. with heavy rain and strong winds.
To look at or submit weather photos, click here.