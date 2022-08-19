StormTeam 3: Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Friday Afternoon/Evening

A calm morning will make for a nice opportunity to get outside, because the afternoon could be busy.
Scattered thunderstorms will take hold across the region Friday afternoon and evening hours. Despite only marginal heat and humidity for August, with highs today in the mid 70s with dew points in the low 60s, cold air well above us will still make for a very unstable atmosphere. Clouds that grow high enough in the afternoon will not stop, and will eventually explode into thunderstorms.
There is a 1/5 risk for severe weather along and south of I-90 today, with the main risks just being strong wind gusts and large hail.
A few more scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon. Skies finally clear on Sunday and early next week.