StormTeam 3: Scattered showers most of Tuesday

We are expecting scattered showers for most of Tuesday, especially later in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible in the mix as well. It is likely that you would see some rain at least once if you stood outside all day long.
High temps will be greatly influenced by rain coverage. Lack of rain plus a bit of sun might push some spots into the low 70s. Rain just about all day long and temps may not even break 60 degrees. All that said, most folks will probably see high temps somewhere in the mid 60s.
Scattered showers continue into early Wednesday before skies clear and temps warm nicely into the 70s by the afternoon! We are watching for another chance of severe weather late Thursday. Temps cool below after these storms beginning Friday and lasting through next week.