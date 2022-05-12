StormTeam 3: Record heat expected Thursday, storm chance overnight

We are likely to break many high temperature records across the area today as temps climb rapidly into the low 90s this afternoon.
And with the humidity, it may feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s at times. Be sure to drink plenty of water when spending time outside.
This all turns into a chance for storms again tonight. A line of severe storms will develop well to our west closer to Sioux Falls. The line will weaken after sunset as it progresses east. If the line is still held together, it could bring severe weather to parts of the area after 10pm, but likely more around midnight.
Temps cool into the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds Friday, and more 70s into a sunny weekend.