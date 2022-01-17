StormTeam 3: Rather average Monday before more rollercoaster temperatures

MONDAY: AVERAGE
A pretty typical January day means we see mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 20s. High temps in the afternoon reach into the upper 20s. Winds are out of the NW initially Monday but do change to be out of the south in the evening.
TUESDAY: ABOVE AVERAGE, FLURRIES
Temps rise into the mid 30s Tuesday with winds out of the south. This will spur a few flurries throughout the day, but especially in the evening when an Arctic Cold front passes through.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: ARCTIC COLD w/ WIND
Wind chills fall well below zero for several days after Tuesday evening's front. At times wind chills could be well below 25 below - dangerous temperatures. Strong winds Wednesday gusting to 30mph will make for blowing snow.