StormTeam 3: Rain Tuesday mixed with some snow Wednesday

Tuesday is just rain. That's pretty much it. At times it will be heavier while at other times it will be lighter, but the rain will be pretty steady with temps hanging in the mid 40s. Nearly an inch or rain will fall Tuesday with a bit more expected Wednesday. Great news ahead of the growing season.
Temps drop into the low to mid 30s Wednesday as rain beginnings to lighten up. This drop means that rain will slowly transition into snow. Snowfall could accumulate lightly on grassy surfaces, especially west of I-35, but no icy roads are expected other than some slush here and there by early Thursday. We hold in the 40s the rest of the week. Snowfall is likely 1-2" in some spots, but most of this would quickly melt. Any snowfall more than 2" is when real accumulation could begin.