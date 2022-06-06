StormTeam 3: Rain/fog moves out Monday morning, but more rain expected this week

The rain and fog cease by 10am Monday morning, and we will be tracking temps rising nicely into the upper 60s touching 70 degrees later in the afternoon with light winds. There's probably a few isolated drops that fall for some this evening, but nothing problematic.
Skies clear for most of Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s, with a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon if temps are warm enough at the surface. Otherwise, the chance for rain is much better Wednesday morning when another disturbance zips through the area and produces some scattered shower and storm activity.
We could repeat Tuesday/Wednesday again for Thursday/Friday, but it seems the chance for rain is less on Friday. Will have to watch this.
The pattern change arrives this weekend as we finally begin to see above average temps into the 80s by next week. This probably leads to a few briefly stormy days next week.