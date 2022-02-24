 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

StormTeam 3: Persistent fluffy snow all Thursday afternoon

Snow moves in Thursday between 11am and 2pm across the area. It will then continue to snow for the rest of the day to around midnight, including during afternoon commuting hours.

This will be a fluffy and persistent snow, meaning that it will take up about twice as much space as a normal snow might when it reaches the ground. It will still make for slick roads this afternoon and evening. Most of us can anticipate around 2-3" of this fluffy snow. Some along and north of US-14 and also just west of I-35 could anticipate slightly more.

Winds are thankfully not too strong today, otherwise there would be a real risk of white-outs with all this fluff.

This fluffy snow is good news for those who would like to have some outdoor winter fun on skis this weekend - when temps are in the low 30s with sunshine. 

