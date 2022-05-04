StormTeam 3: Mostly Sunny Skies Wednesday As Temps Continue To Warm

Despite thin wispy clouds moving in at times, Wednesday will have all the feel of a totally to mostly sunny day. Temps will climb into the low 60s in the afternoon with light winds, making for a brilliant day to get outside.
Occasional rain showers move in later Thursday morning/afternoon. This is more likely in North Iowa. Rain is not a guarantee as some/most of it could hold to our south, but it's probably more likely than not. Some of this lingers into Friday morning which will play into how warm we get to end the work week.
The Mother's Day weekend warms into the mid 60s, and this warming trend will continue in a big way into next week when 70s and 80s will happen. This pattern, with below average temps to our west, will be very conducive to sporadic chances for thunderstorms - some of which could be strong/severe. These thunderstorm chances begin Sunday. We will have a better idea on the exact timing of potential Mother's Day storms on Friday.