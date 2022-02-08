StormTeam 3: Melting snow Tuesday, snow flurries follow

Temps will soar to near 40 degrees Tuesday afternoon with most areas reaching into the upper 30s. With temps above freezing we can expect to see melting snow, especially considering that temps only hover around freezing overnight. Tuesday is otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with cloudy skies more prevalent during the middle of the day.
Northwest flow moves in overnight and through Wednesday which will spur flurries and scattered but brief snow showers across the region especially Wednesday morning.
Another similar but more potent system moves in Thursday night into Friday. Not only will there be more snow flurries/showers Friday, but a threat for a wintry mix with straight up rain in the morning hours could certainly impact travel. We have to monitor this.