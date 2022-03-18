StormTeam 3: Light rain/snow for some Friday before a gorgeous weekend

We are ending the week with weather a bit more seasonable for this time of year. Cloudy skies and temps in the mid 40s for this afternoon. We are also seeing some light rain/snow this morning. This is especially true south of I-90 and further east closer towards Decorah. Impacts for those who do see rain/snow will be minimal. Snow will melt on the now warmed ground. Impacts increase if you travel further south and east of Decorah.
We warm into the 50s and 60s with sunshine this weekend. Get outside! This does not last through next week.