StormTeam 3: Level 4/5 severe risk; Tornado Warnings hit northern Iowa

Tornado Watch
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
TORNADO WATCH 113 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH FARIBAULT FREEBORN MARTIN STEELE WASECA WATONWAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, FAIRMONT, MANKATO, OWATONNA, ST JAMES, AND WASECA.
Tornado Watch
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
TORNADO WATCH 113 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA HAMILTON WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHWEST IOWA EMMET PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA CALHOUN CARROLL CRAWFORD GREENE SAC THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONA, BELMOND, BRITT, CARROLL, CLARION, CLEAR LAKE, DENISON, EAGLE GROVE, EARLY, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, FONDA, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MASON CITY, NORTHWOOD, ODEBOLT, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, WALL LAKE, AND WEBSTER CITY.
* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY. WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.
Tornado Warning
Areas Affected: Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Wright
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Tornado Warning for... Northern Wright County in north central Iowa... Southeastern Kossuth County in north central Iowa... Southwestern Hancock County in north central Iowa... Humboldt County in north central Iowa...
* Until 745 PM CDT.
* At 654 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Dakota City, moving northeast at 40 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.
* Locations impacted include... Clarion, Dakota City, Humboldt, Belmond, Britt, Elm Lake, Kanawha, Goldfield, Gilmore City, Livermore, Corwith, Bode, Lu Verne, Renwick, Thor, Rowan, Goodell, Rutland, Bradgate and St. Joseph. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Tornado Warning
Areas Affected: Humboldt; Kossuth; Pocahontas
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL POCAHONTAS...SOUTH CENTRAL KOSSUTH AND CENTRAL HUMBOLDT COUNTIES... At 648 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Humboldt, or near Dakota City, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include... Humboldt, Gilmore City, Livermore, Bode, Lu Verne, Rutland, Bradgate, St. Joseph, Ottosen and Humboldt Municipal Airport. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.