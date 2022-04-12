StormTeam 3: Level 4/5 Severe Risk for Tuesday Evening

Be prepared for the possibility of very strong/severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening and tonight, and have a way to receive weather information - even in the event that your power goes out.
We are at 4/5 "Moderate" risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center in North Iowa. The last time we saw this was December 15th when a Derecho with 30+ local tornadoes moved through.
There is a very large risk for damaging hail. Normally our threshold for severe hail is a potential for hailstones 1"+ in diameter. Tuesday evening prevents a risk for hailstones 2"+ in diameter.
There is also a risking risk for strong tornadoes of EF2+ strength, especially in North Iowa and far southern Minnesota.
Here's a timeline:
- Most of the day: Unsettled weather with several light rain showers mixed with occasional sunshine. Winds will be gusting 35+mph.
- 6-10pm: A potential for very intense supercell thunderstorms in our region. These will NOT impact everybody, but those that do see them will surely notice. These storms would be capable of strong EF2+ tornadoes, very large hail in excess of 2" in diameter, and damaging winds.
- 10pm-2am: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms looks to surely move across our entire region during this window. More hail/wind/tornado threats are possible here.
Here's a look at how showers and storms could play out. Unsettled weather with occasion rain/sun/ wind before supercell chance 6-10pm. Potential for EF2+ tornadoes and very large hail. Line of storms 10pm-2am. Have a charged phone + ways to receive weather alerts #mnwx #iawx pic.twitter.com/EZ1u89bJW9— Sean Macaday 🇺🇦 (@MacadayWX) April 12, 2022