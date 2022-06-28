StormTeam 3: Isolated thunderstorm possible for some late Tuesday afternoon

Spotty showers continue through noon today across our region, with perhaps a few drops lingering into the afternoon closer to the Mississippi river.
Skies are expected to clear for several hours following these showers. Temps will rise into the low 80s underneath this sunshine. Remnant lower pressure from this morning will still linger in our area despite the sunshine. By the time a cold front approaches from the north by 5pm and hits this area of lower pressure, it could be enough to spark compact and intense isolated thunderstorms east of I-35. Most folks are unlikely to see impacts, but there is the potential that those that do feel it. We are only at a 1/5 risk for severe weather - meaning that severe impacts are still unlikely, but enough of a risk exists that it can't be ruled out should the storm overachieve slightly.