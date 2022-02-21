 Skip to main content
...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across Iowa later
Today into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting with a wintry mix north this afternoon, and
then spreading into portions of central and southern Iowa tonight
and into Tuesday morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition
to snow north overnight and into Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected initially, transitioning to
snow late tonight into Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
North winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. Highest snowfall
rates are expected Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with blowing snow and
lowering visibility Tuesday due to stronger north winds. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute
and linger into much of the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

StormTeam 3: Impactful freezing drizzle Monday, snow/ice Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

A problematic winter system is headed our way. Monday and Tuesday will present some challenges as a system moves through the region bringing high snow accumulations to some and ice accumulations to parts of the region.

snowfeb1.PNG

Light flurries are possible as early as Monday morning as more heavy snow moves into the Twin Cities metro to our North. Flurries could turn to the occasional freezing drizzle / icy mix which could be problematic for the evening commute even in small amounts as the freezing drizzle flies under the radar.

The snow and sleet begin to pile on late this evening (with more occasional ice in the mix further south) and really piles on during the day Tuesday. If temps are only a degree warmer than forecast, that could be the difference between snow and sleet. Tuesday late morning will see the heaviest snow with definite impacts to the morning commute. Winds and more lighter snow could continue to impact roads the rest of Tuesday afternoon.

Accumulations will be 4+ inches north of I-90 and more like 2-4" south, but banding features Tuesday will allow for heavier snow more than 6" in narrow isolated stretches.

SNOWFEB4.PNG

The potential for accumulating sleet in North Iowa is not a guarantee, but would be very problematic if it does occur.

SNOWFEB2.PNG

