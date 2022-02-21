StormTeam 3: Impactful freezing drizzle Monday, snow/ice Tuesday

A problematic winter system is headed our way. Monday and Tuesday will present some challenges as a system moves through the region bringing high snow accumulations to some and ice accumulations to parts of the region.
Light flurries are possible as early as Monday morning as more heavy snow moves into the Twin Cities metro to our North. Flurries could turn to the occasional freezing drizzle / icy mix which could be problematic for the evening commute even in small amounts as the freezing drizzle flies under the radar.
The snow and sleet begin to pile on late this evening (with more occasional ice in the mix further south) and really piles on during the day Tuesday. If temps are only a degree warmer than forecast, that could be the difference between snow and sleet. Tuesday late morning will see the heaviest snow with definite impacts to the morning commute. Winds and more lighter snow could continue to impact roads the rest of Tuesday afternoon.
Accumulations will be 4+ inches north of I-90 and more like 2-4" south, but banding features Tuesday will allow for heavier snow more than 6" in narrow isolated stretches.
The potential for accumulating sleet in North Iowa is not a guarantee, but would be very problematic if it does occur.