StormTeam 3: Icy Roads Friday Morning Before Skies Clear

Multiple accidents have been reported in SE Minnesota Friday morning as wet roads turned to a thin layer of ice overnight as temps have dropped below freezing. If a road looks wet, it's probably icy! Expect icy roads through 10-11am. Flurries will continue here and there during this time.
Skies gradually clear this afternoon as temps rise to 40 degrees and roads improve. Sunnier skies arrive Saturday with highs near 50 degrees, and again Sunday with some stronger winds out of the south and highs in the mid 50s. Clouds and eventually rain will move in over the course of Sunday, with rain arriving closer to nightfall.
More spring showers arrive next week, so take advantage of clear outdoor weather while you can!