...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

StormTeam 3: Hot, Steamy, and a little bit stormy. A look at your Tuesday

  • 0
Heat Alerts.png

It was 70+ degrees this morning and foggy in some spots. Meteorologically, that's incredible. It means that the dew point is also in the 70s and could potentially be even higher when temps rise!

Thick patchy this morning for those that have it will burn away by 9am. Tuesday will then become a mostly sunny and sweltering day. High temps reach towards 90 degrees, but the humidity (crazy humidity) will make it feel like 100. Stay cool and shaded today!

Feels Like Temperature - GFS.png

All of this means there is incredible energy available for storms to take hold. A stationary front is draped across our area today, and this will act as the focus for storms to bubble up like a stovetop this afternoon and through tomorrow morning.

Any storms that do bubble up could quickly turn severe with very strong winds and some hail. Do keep in mind that your individual chances of being impacted by a storm before sunset Tuesday are rather low. But given the sporadic nature of storms into the night and tomorrow morning, your chances are much higher if you expand your timeframe through 10am Wednesday.

Bottom line, random severe storms are possible along a stationary front after 5pm Tuesday through early Wednesday. We will be tracking where this front sets up this afternoon, so you can tune in then to get more up to date info.

We currently at a 2/5 risk for severe weather.

STORM HEADLINES.png

