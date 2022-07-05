StormTeam 3: Hot, Steamy, and a little bit stormy. A look at your Tuesday

It was 70+ degrees this morning and foggy in some spots. Meteorologically, that's incredible. It means that the dew point is also in the 70s and could potentially be even higher when temps rise!
Thick patchy this morning for those that have it will burn away by 9am. Tuesday will then become a mostly sunny and sweltering day. High temps reach towards 90 degrees, but the humidity (crazy humidity) will make it feel like 100. Stay cool and shaded today!
All of this means there is incredible energy available for storms to take hold. A stationary front is draped across our area today, and this will act as the focus for storms to bubble up like a stovetop this afternoon and through tomorrow morning.
Any storms that do bubble up could quickly turn severe with very strong winds and some hail. Do keep in mind that your individual chances of being impacted by a storm before sunset Tuesday are rather low. But given the sporadic nature of storms into the night and tomorrow morning, your chances are much higher if you expand your timeframe through 10am Wednesday.
Bottom line, random severe storms are possible along a stationary front after 5pm Tuesday through early Wednesday. We will be tracking where this front sets up this afternoon, so you can tune in then to get more up to date info.
We currently at a 2/5 risk for severe weather.