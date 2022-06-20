 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: Heat Index of around 100 degrees Monday afternoon

  • 0
PM 10 Day Temperature Outlook.png
Todays Forecast Explainer.png

A heat advisory is in effect in southern Minnesota from 1pm - 9pm.

The heat and humidity are back! Conditions are expected to be potentially dangerously hot on Monday as the heat index could be over 100 for many locations. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit your time outside to avoid any heat related illnesses.

Heat STROKE.png

The heat sticks around for Tuesday, but temperatures will cool off slightly to the 80s for the remainder of the week. Mainly sunny skies are expected over these hot days, but we are tracking our next chance for thunderstorms by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Next weekend is looking to be a cooler on with highs in the 70s and 80s.

