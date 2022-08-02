StormTeam 3: Feels like temperatures around 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon

Be sure to stay cool today. It's going to be a scorcher.
High temps Tuesday afternoon with approach the low 90s as winds pick up out of the south with plenty of sunshine. A warm from moving in out of the southwest means that winds will average out of the south all day long and provide a fresh supply of heat and humidity.
Temps reach 90 degrees by the mid afternoon when dew point values are expected to be in the mid 70s. This will feel like Miami, Florida in the summer when the heat index (feels like temp) is commonly close to 100 degrees.
A heat advisory is out form 1-8pm for Freeborn, Steele, Goodhue, and Kossuth counties. Other counties west of I-35 in both states are also included. This is where there is a potential it could feel like 105 degrees. Even if you are not in the advisory, feels like temps could still approach 100 degrees.
Wind gusts above 25mph won't do much to cool you down, and it will actually just feel like a hot breeze.
Some chances for storms arrive early Wednesday as a cold front looks to try and tap into this heat. Some showers are expected here and there for the first half of the day. It will still be quite humid with feels like temps in the 90s.
Skies clear on a much drier Thursday after the front, making for a wonderful day to get outside!