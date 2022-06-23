StormTeam 3: Dry heat Thursday before humidity and storms return Fri/Sat

For Thursday, it's going to be a hot day as temperatures soar to 90 degrees in the afternoon with sunshine. Thankfully, the humidity will be on the lower side with dew points in the 50s, but levels will be rising for Thursday night and into Friday and Saturday.
This increase in humidity will help fuel isolated thunderstorm chances Friday and more scattered chances through the first half of Saturday as temps drop. As of now, severe weather risks are low, and are confined towards Friday night. After these storm chances, cooler weather moves back in for Sunday and into early next week as highs will be in the 70s on Sunday and Monday.