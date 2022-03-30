StormTeam 3: Drizzle to change to snow this evening

Some fog east of I-35 today in our area will hold through the early-mid afternoon until this mist/drizzle begins to turn to snow. There way be a few spots where visibility is down to a quarter mile during this time so be careful.
Drizzle gradually turns to snow between 3pm-8pm in our area from west to east. It does now appear that the storm will drop less snow than anticipated, so accumulation by Thursday morning looks to be under an inch. Icy roads are possible as temps drop below freezing Thursday morning.
Winds pick up with gusts above 30mph Wednesday evening. This will blow some snow around through Thursday. Light snow showers continue sporadically on Thursday.