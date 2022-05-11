StormTeam 3: Details on possible severe weather Wednesday & Thursday Nights

After some isolated but intense severe storms Wednesday morning, skies are now clearing across most of the area (albeit with some smoke still higher up in the atmosphere making for a hazy look). Temps are likely to still rapidly rise into the mid 80s to low 90s this afternoon with more sunshine and humidity. Feels like temps into the 90s as dew points rise into the low 70s (very humid). Stay cool later today!
Storms are likely to ignite this afternoon to our west. These storms are then expected to expand towards the Twin Cities metro area overnight. There is a possibility that some of these storms could graze our area, especially if you are further Northwest.
Storms are likely to our west and north this evening and tonight, but some could graze our area from the Northwest. If this should occur, severe weather could be possible. #mnwx #iawx pic.twitter.com/cuKUwg27rh— Sean Macaday 🇺🇦 (@MacadayWX) May 11, 2022
All modes of severe weather including wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible.
A similar setup on Thursday, with high temps around 90 degrees likely to break some records in our area. More storms are expected to our west Thursday afternoon, and would present a severe wind threat overnight Thursday as they move east towards us. They would be weakening on approach, but could still pose a severe risk.