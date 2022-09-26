StormTeam 3: Despite sunshine, cooler temps on tap this week

As skies clear this week, don't expect it to feel to much like September before the month ends.
High temps will be below average through Thursday. Northwest winds through Tuesday will continue to push in colder and colder temps despite plenty of sunshine. These winds are gusting to 30mph this Monday, and will continue to gust to 20mph Tuesday.
Low temps reach the upper 30s Tuesday morning, high temps in the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon, and then it gets cold. Wednesday morning will feature low temps around freezing. At this point, widespread frost is expected - and a widespread is not out of the question yet.
Be sure to bring in or cover your plants during this time. Wind chills could be as low as 20 degrees Wednesday morning.
The winds come to a standstill Wednesday before gradually warming into the weekend. High temps around 70 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.