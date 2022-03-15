StormTeam 3: Dense freezing fog Tuesday morning before Spring weather arrives

A dense fog advisory is in place for the entire area Tuesday morning through 10am as a thick fog has developed. Not only is this fog below a quarter mile of visibility, but temps are also below freezing. This makes this freezing fog, which can turn to ice when interacted with or on other cold surfaces like roads and bridges. We have already seen slick spots this morning so take it easy! The fog remains through most of the morning.
Skies clear with more sunshine this afternoon and high temps in the mid 50s! Even warmer temps in the 60s arrive tomorrow!