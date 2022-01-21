StormTeam 3: Dangerous Morning Cold Turns to Multiple Rounds of Weekend Snow

FRIDAY - DANGEROUS MORNING WIND CHILLS, SUNNY, LIGHT EVENING SNOW
Wind chills are down to 15 to 35 degrees below zero this Friday morning! Yikes! Actual temps are only a bit above this. Winds out of the south today will help bump temps up to around 10 degrees, with temps continuing to rise towards the low 20s overnight! (Yes, the overnight temperature is warmer then any temperature during the day Friday and Saturday).
Friday will be sunny as it gets warmer, but clouds with 1 of 3 clipper systems this weekend arrive later this afternoon, and then snow soon follow. Up to an inch of snow is possible across the area Friday. evening, with most seeing less. Snow will fall between 6-10pm.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, A BIT WARMER, MORE EVENING SNOW
The sun comes out again Saturday with temps dropping back into the 10s for the day from the 20s overnight. Another clipper system drops more snow between 5-11pm. This system has more moisture associated with it, so expect amounts between 1-3" across the area.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AGAIN, EVEN MORE LATE SNOW
Temps drop below zero a bit Sunday morning before rebounding into the teens on another sunny day. A third clipper system arrives late Sunday with even more snow! This system is further out, but right now it does seem a good bet that the snowfall accumulations from this system will not be a more even spread like the previous two. Some will see nothing, and some closer to the Upper Mississippi River between Wisconsin and Minnesota may see more than 5 inches! Snow could last through early Monday so stay tuned to the forecast.