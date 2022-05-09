StormTeam 3: Conditional severe weather threat evolving Monday evening

As temps rapidly warm into the 70s and even 80s for some Monday with strong SE winds, we are introducing an atmosphere prime for storms to take hold and thrive. But the question remains, will they?
TIMING: 5-10 PM. There is a potential for a brief line of storms to push through Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa with a cold front.
THREATS: Primarily hail and wind, with a secondary risk of tornadoes.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW: When/If cold front will break through stable atmosphere and trigger storms.
------
There is currently a 3/5 risk for severe weather through much of our area along US-14 and west of I-35. It is here that a line of scattered severe storms is possible this evening, some which would be quite significant with a better risk for tornadoes closer to the Mississippi River and near Rochester. This will be fueled by dew points in the 60s (feeling sticky today!), temps in the upper 70s to upper 80s, and strong southerly winds. If winds flow more out of the southeast than south this evening, that will enhance the risk for severe weather. So too would dew points near or above 70 degrees.
It is possible that the line of storms may not be totally filled in across the area - or not filled in at all - as the cold front moves through between 5-10pm.If storms do occur here, there is a small window for a few tornadoes if clouds and storms are low to the ground. We are expecting this line to become filled in with storms at minimum by the time it reaches counties bordering the Mississippi River.