StormTeam 3: April 2022 was remarkably wetter than April 2021

It's a story of two extremes.
Last year, if you can remeber, was a very different April. We saw less than an inch of rain fall across our entire area. For Rochester, this was the 3rd driest April on record! For Mason City it was the second driest. This kickstarted a problematic drought which lasted through the summer months and even into some parts of our area nearly a year later.
April 2022 was about as different as one could possibly imagine it. Instead of above average and sunny weather like last year, it was a windy, cloudy, below average, rainy month. At around 6-7 inches of rain across most of the area, it was the wettest April in quite some time. For Rochester, it was the second wettest April on record!
This is a great example of how the jet stream can dictate the weathe rpattern over the period of weeks. Last year, a ridge in the jet stream in our area meant that plenty of warm air was able to filter in at times with relativly dry conditions. This was especially true early in the month. Now this past April 2022, the jet stream has mostly been very fluid and fast, with a general inclination to be more out of the in the Upper Midwest. This has allowed cool air to constantly rush in out of the northwest with strong winds while a slew of fast moving rainy systems take advantage of this fast moving jet stream.
Things finally look set to change towards mid-May as warmer and slightly drier weather slowly take hold.