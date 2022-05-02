StormTeam 3: Another below average day, but warmer sunnier weather in sight

Monday is a continuation of this below average weather we have been dealing with for most of April. High temps will be well below normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 40s. Typically for May 2nd, we are talking about highs in the mid 60s (this is coming later this week). Skies are cloudy all day, with rain moving in this Monday evening.
Most of this rain will be held closer to North Iowa, but some of it will cross the border at times into Southern Minnesota. Areas in North Iowa stand to see another half an inch of rain tonight give or take.
Skies clear Tuesday afternoon as temps soar into the mid to upper 50s, and the trend continues into a Wednesday in the 60s! Clouds move in again later Wednesday before more rain chances Thursday/Friday, but the shift of the weather pattern will have already begun. Temps are steady in the 60s by the weekend and perhaps into the 70s next week. This increase in temps could bring about storms this weekend and sometime next week which we will have to monitor. For now, Saturday looks like a brilliant day to get outside.