StormTeam 3: A few rain showers later Wednesday before the chill moves in

After a few light raindrops for some early Wednesday, cloudy skies are expected to partially clear by the early afternoon. But by the mid afternoon commute, the rain returns. Scattered showers will make for a wet drive/walk home for some between 3-8pm.
Temps hold in the 50s overnight, but winds begin to shift out of the north by Thursday morning with a passing cold front. Late-Thursday morning will see temps in the mid to upper 50s, but temps fall into the 40s and low 50s by the afternoon as gusty 15mph winds out of the north blow in colder air straight from Canada.
Overnight lows drop close to freezing Thursday night. It remains cold with highs in the upper 40s touching 50 Friday, and plunges to below freezing by Friday night.
Temps gradually recover with sunshine this weekend - a better opportunity to get outside!