...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Western, northwest, and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

StormTeam 3: A cold start Wednesday, with more snow Thursday

A wind chill advisory is out in central North Iowa until 10am as wind chills are 25 below or worse. Even if you are not in this advisory, do still bundle up - it's a cold start everywhere!

High temps today approach 8-9 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds filtering in this afternoon.

Snow moves in during the entire second half of Thursday. Big fluffy snowflakes are expected at times, but things should still be on the lighter side. 2-3" mostly in southern Minnesota, and more like 1-2" in North Iowa.

Temps trend higher on a sunny weekend ahead.

