StormTeam 3: A cold start Wednesday, with more snow Thursday

A wind chill advisory is out in central North Iowa until 10am as wind chills are 25 below or worse. Even if you are not in this advisory, do still bundle up - it's a cold start everywhere!
High temps today approach 8-9 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds filtering in this afternoon.
Snow moves in during the entire second half of Thursday. Big fluffy snowflakes are expected at times, but things should still be on the lighter side. 2-3" mostly in southern Minnesota, and more like 1-2" in North Iowa.
Temps trend higher on a sunny weekend ahead.