StormTeam 3: A blustery Friday before a true Spring forward next week

Strong winds out of the northwest will bring even colder temps for most of Friday, and even a chance for some flurries.
A cold front backed by winds gusting 30-40mph will move through the area early Friday morning between 4-7am. Flurries can be expected at the onset of this front. More flurries are possible in the hours following this as winds gust near 40mph and temps drop into the mid teens.
Temps start near or below zero Saturday morning, but rise a bit with sunshine and southerly winds Saturday. Highs temps in the upper 20s near 30 degrees.
As we Spring forward the clocks overnight into Sunday, we will do so in the weather too. High temps near 50 degrees Sunday, with the remainder of the week looking to see a similar stretch of above average weather.