StormTeam 3: 26 local tornadoes confirmed from Dec. 15; Iowa's largest outbreak ever

A week after the historic serial derecho that ran across the Midwest, the National Weather Service has confirmed 26 tornadoes in our local area from the event including recent additions in Scarville, IA and in Worth county. The Worth county tornado will need more surveying to determine strength and a more exact path, but preliminary info puts it at an EF1.
At 42 tornadoes, this was the largest tornado outbreak for the state of Iowa ever. The previous record was 35. This number will likely be changed as analysis in Iowa continues.
Minnesota has confirmed 16 tornadoes. The Scarville, IA tornado may have crossed the state line into Kiester, Minnesota. This has not been confirmed, but our meteorologists are pointing to this possibility.
The entire outbreak has so far confirmed 90 tornadoes from Nebraska through Wisconsin.