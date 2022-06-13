Stock market dives amid inflation fears, causing concern about potential recession

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. stocks plunged Monday after federal data showed inflation surged at its fastest pace in four decades last month.
By the time trading closed on Wall Street, the Dow was down nearly 2.8%, the S&P 500 slid by 3.9%, and the NASDAQ took a 4.7% hit. Experts say the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China's economy are factors contributing to these losses, but the key concern among investors is the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to try to slow down inflation.
This comes as the Labor Department reports inflation accelerated by 8.6% across the country in May, dashing hopes that price increases would soon slow down. With stock values now reaching "bear market" territory, KIMT Political Analyst and Economics Professor Rayce Hardy says there's a 50/50 chance America could officially be in a recession by the end of June.
"What CEOs and managers could do is they could start reducing the hours that people work. Well, then their paycheck gets smaller, and or lay people off." Hardy continued, "if you're laid off, you don't have as much money coming in, you reduce your consumption, which then, we're two-thirds-plus of the economy, which then slows the economy down even more."
Hardy points out that while we notice inflation every day when we're at the grocery store or gas station, the other two pillars of America's economy - employment and consumption - are still strong. However all three pillars are inextricably linked, and Hardy says it's important people start setting aside money now in case businesses cut hours or lay off workers later this year.
"We could completely avoid a recession at the end of this year, or we could be right dab in the middle of recession by the end of the year, and the only way to make sure you're going to be okay is to set aside a little cash. It doesn't have to be a lot, but it has to be enough for you to stay on your feet."
The Federal Reserve could announce a spike in interest rates as early as this Wednesday.