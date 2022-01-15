 Skip to main content
SNOWFALL: Latest reports as of Friday Night

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow Reports (1/14/22)

Here are some of the latest snowfall reports

Algona, IA: 12.0"

Britt, IA: 9.0"

Manly, IA: 8.5"

Mason City, IA: 8.0"

Nora Springs, IA: 8.0"

Iowa Falls, IA: 7.0"

Charles City, IA: 7.0"

Albert Lea, MN: 6.5"

Owatonna, MN: 6.5"

New Hampton, IA: 6.0"

Rockford, IA: 4.8"

Rochester, MN: 4.5"

Fredericksburg, IA: 4.5"

Decorah, IA: 4.0"

Kasson, MN: 4.0"

Austin, MN: 4.0"

Pilot Mound, MN: 3.6"

Oronoco, MN: 3.0"

Elba, MN: 2.8"

La Crescent, MN: 2.3"

We are continuing to add to the list, so if you have a report for your city/town, email it to weather@kimt.com.

