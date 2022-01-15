SNOWFALL: Latest reports as of Friday Night

Here are some of the latest snowfall reports
Algona, IA: 12.0"
Britt, IA: 9.0"
Manly, IA: 8.5"
Mason City, IA: 8.0"
Nora Springs, IA: 8.0"
Iowa Falls, IA: 7.0"
Charles City, IA: 7.0"
Albert Lea, MN: 6.5"
Owatonna, MN: 6.5"
New Hampton, IA: 6.0"
Rockford, IA: 4.8"
Rochester, MN: 4.5"
Fredericksburg, IA: 4.5"
Decorah, IA: 4.0"
Kasson, MN: 4.0"
Austin, MN: 4.0"
Pilot Mound, MN: 3.6"
Oronoco, MN: 3.0"
Elba, MN: 2.8"
La Crescent, MN: 2.3"
We are continuing to add to the list, so if you have a report for your city/town, email it to weather@kimt.com.