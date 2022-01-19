Sheriff's Office: 2nd person has died after officials responded to Olmsted Co. medical call

EYOTA, Minn. - A second person has died following a medical call to an Olmsted County location.
The sheriff’s office said Anthony Holzer, 43, is the second person who died. His autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Authorities previously said that Brandon Mueller, 38, died after authorities were called early Saturday to the 500 block of Canyon Lane NW.
Initially, carbon monoxide was believed to be a cause but a medical examiner said that was not the cause of death.
A responding deputy smelled gas upon arrival and Narcan was given to all three males and it helped one man regain consciousness.
The furnace was found to have multiple leaks but carbon monoxide was ruled out as a cause of death. Authorities are not ruling out that controlled substances played a part in the situation.