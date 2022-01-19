 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Across Much of Iowa Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause hazardous to
dangerously cold wind chills will affect much of the state
tonight into Thursday morning. An additional bitter cold night is
also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30
below zero this evening and around 30 below zero Thursday
morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Sheriff's Office: 2nd person has died after officials responded to Olmsted Co. medical call

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EYOTA, Minn. - A second person has died following a medical call to an Olmsted County location.

The sheriff’s office said Anthony Holzer, 43, is the second person who died. His autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities previously said that Brandon Mueller, 38, died after authorities were called early Saturday to the 500 block of Canyon Lane NW.

Initially, carbon monoxide was believed to be a cause but a medical examiner said that was not the cause of death.

A responding deputy smelled gas upon arrival and Narcan was given to all three males and it helped one man regain consciousness.

The furnace was found to have multiple leaks but carbon monoxide was ruled out as a cause of death. Authorities are not ruling out that controlled substances played a part in the situation.

Recommended for you