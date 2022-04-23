Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 10 PM Saturday

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
148 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 36 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                HAMILTON
HARDIN                POLK                  STORY
WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET                 PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

CLARKE                DECATUR               MADISON
RINGGOLD              UNION                 WARREN

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL
CRAWFORD              GREENE                GUTHRIE
SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON,
AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE,
CLEAR LAKE, CORNING, CRESTON, DENISON, DES MOINES, DUMONT,
EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE,
EXIRA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON,
HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAMONI, LAURENS, LENOX, LEON, MANLY,
MANSON, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK,
ODEBOLT, OSCEOLA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PERRY, POCAHONTAS,
POMEROY, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK,
STUART, WALL LAKE, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY, AND WINTERSET.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  05%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  10%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  80%
MAX HAIL /INCHES/                                  : 1.5
MAX WIND GUSTS SURFACE /MPH/                       :  70

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the area until 10 PM Saturday. This includes Mason City, Albert Lea, and Austin. Scattered thunderstorms are developing and will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two are also possible, but hail and high winds are the primary threats with the strongest storms this evening. Stay weather aware and pay attention to any warnings issued for your location.

