A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the area until 10 PM Saturday. This includes Mason City, Albert Lea, and Austin. Scattered thunderstorms are developing and will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two are also possible, but hail and high winds are the primary threats with the strongest storms this evening. Stay weather aware and pay attention to any warnings issued for your location.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 10 PM Saturday
- By Aaron White
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
