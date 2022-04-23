Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 10 PM Saturday

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 36 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS HAMILTON HARDIN POLK STORY WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHWEST IOWA EMMET PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA CLARKE DECATUR MADISON RINGGOLD UNION WARREN IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CALHOUN CARROLL CRAWFORD GREENE GUTHRIE SAC THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND, BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CORNING, CRESTON, DENISON, DES MOINES, DUMONT, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, EXIRA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAMONI, LAURENS, LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT, OSCEOLA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, STUART, WALL LAKE, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY, AND WINTERSET. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 05% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 20% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 50% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 10% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 80% MAX HAIL /INCHES/ : 1.5 MAX WIND GUSTS SURFACE /MPH/ : 70