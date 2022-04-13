 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...From this morning to late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.9 feet on 06/24/1981.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Severe storms, including tornadoes and winds in excess of 70 mph, batter viewing area

  • Updated
  • 0

Reported tornadoes, warnings, strong winds and heavy rain battered the area Tuesday night.

Most northern Iowa counties endured at least one Tornado Warning, and some counties saw warnings last upwards of an hour. Those Tornado Warnings reached Mower and Fillmore counties in southern Minnesota around the 11 p.m. hour.

Wind gusts topped 72 miles per hour in some locations (Nora Springs), while a tornado was confirmed on the ground near Kanawha.

"The Northern Portion of Kanawha is experiencing flash flooding and has numerous trees down and is not accessible," Hancock County Emergency Management said. 

Alliant Energy reported hundreds of power outages, while Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued late into Tuesday night.

The storms crept into southern Minnesota around 9:30 to 10 p.m. with heavy rain and strong winds.

To look at or submit weather photos, click here. 

Recommended for you