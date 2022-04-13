Severe storms, including tornadoes and winds in excess of 70 mph, batter viewing area

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro Gordo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City. * WHEN...From this morning to late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast bridge at the piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.9 feet on 06/24/1981. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&