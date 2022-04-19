RPS Updates: Disciplinary data shows disparities, next steps coming in potential start time changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New data from Rochester Public Schools shows some students are still being disciplined at higher rates than others.
Office referrals and suspensions have been trending down over the past several years, according to a report reviewed by the Rochester Public School Board Tuesday, most notably when many students were in distance learning. But a closer look at the numbers shows Black and Latino learners are disproportionately more likely to be disciplined than other groups of students.
Through April 1st of this school year, Black students were reprimanded 1,245 times, accounting for about 40% of disciplinary actions recorded across the district. For reference, Black students make up just 15.6% of the RPS student body, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.
Meanwhile, males were around 2.7-times more likely to be disciplined this school year, though female students were nearly 50% more likely to be suspended when action was taken. Data shows students receiving special education services accounted for 38% of office referrals, even though they represent about 16% of the student body.
RPS leaders like School Board Chair Jean Marvin say in addition to these numbers, they want to understand the perspectives of students who are disciplined.
"That absolutely needs to happen at the schools, because the staff there, typically, they know. They know who the kids are, they know where they're from, they know who the students who continue to show the same behaviors, they get their story," said Chair Marvin. "It's critically important that they have that information, but it's tough to show on a chart."
The district says it's already undertaking a number of efforts to address and reduce disciplinary actions. Tuesday's school board meeting offered a first look at this year's disciplinary numbers, with RPS planning to comb through a more detailed dataset this June in a two-day summit with all of its secondary schools, crafting a plan for next year.
RPS Takes Next Step in Considering Start Time Changes
RPS community members should expect an email from the district Wednesday morning, as school board members take their next step in considering a change to student start times.
RPS leaders are looking into adjusting bell times to 8:00 A.M. for elementary learners, and 9:15 A.M. for secondary students. The administration will be sending out a survey to parenting adults, students, and staff, seeking their opinions on shifting start times.
"We strongly urge stakeholders to fill that survey out, give us your candid, honest assessment of how it would impact your own learning in life if you're a student, your child's learning life if you're a parenting adult, or of course your work with kids if you're a staff member," said Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel.
Bell times have been an ongoing topic of discussion at RPS since a survey of elementary staff found they're overwhelmingly unhappy with the later bell times implemented this year. The cost of transportation has been considered one of the biggest hurdles to instituting the proposed new schedule, but a recent estimate shows busing would cost RPS up to $907,000 next year, under the $1 million cutoff set by Superintendent Pekel.
The survey will be open through Friday, April 29th. Dr. Pekel is expected to make a recommendation to the school board related to bell times early next month.