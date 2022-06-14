RPS reviews moving feedback from disciplined students and the staff who teach them

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is using insight from teachers and teens to make it's classrooms a better places for everyone who steps into them.
After seeing an increase in behavioral issues like fighting, skipping class, and disobedience last fall, the district launched the 'perspectives project,' a series of listening sessions with middle and high school staff, as well as students who have been disciplined multiple times.
School board members reviewed the project's findings Tuesday evening, shedding light on what motivates those students to misbehave, and what RPS can do to improve their experiences. The nearly 100 participating students expressed struggles related to mental health, feelings of belonging or not having positive relationships with staff, reacclimating to school life after distance learning, as well as understanding material and keeping up with their workload.
Their suggested changes include the following:
- Improving staff attitudes and interactions with students
- Increasing opportunities to connect with peers
- Adding resources related to mental health and bullying
- Reinforcing positive behaviors when they happen
- Creating new elective classes
- Hiring more staff of color
RPD Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Will Ruffin II also highlighted one other key takeaway he didn't want district leaders to gloss over.
"Create a school culture with empathy, openness, respect, and support for students from all walks of life." Ruffin II continued, "they just gave us the blueprint. What are we going to do in response?"
Ruffin II adds after a number of listening sessions, students asked an important question.
"The students asked us to come back. That happened in multiple sessions. Not every session, but it was enough that it was a clear pattern that the students wanted their voice heard."
While the information mentioned above represents a very high-level overview, The Perspectives Project reveals an extensive amount of powerful insight from students whose opinions aren't always sought out, as well as staff. You can read the full report by following this link.