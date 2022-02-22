RPS offers Dr. Pekel long-term superintendent position

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has offered Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel the district's long-term superintendent position.
Dr. Pekel has been overseeing Med City public schools since last summer, following the resignation of former superintendent Michael Munoz.
After receiving the offer during Tuesday night's school board meeting, Dr. Pekel tentatively accepted the role. The district with now enter into contract negotiations with the interim superintendent.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated periodically.