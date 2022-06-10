RPS leaders considering resolution on gun violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RPS leaders could soon be calling on lawmakers to do more to protect schools from gun violence.
The Rochester Public School Board is researching and drafting a potential resolution that would recommend actions to enhance school safety to local, state, and federal policymakers.
In light of recent shootings like the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, students, parents, educators, and advocates have amplified their concern that unless action is taken, these violent events will continue happening. The National Parent Teacher Association is one organization urging groups everywhere to ask lawmakers to pass "common sense" legislation addressing school safety and gun violence.
While the potential RPS resolution would still need to be approved once drafted, School Board Chair Jean Marvin says community members want action to be taken.
"We have heard from this community, and they have said, 'we have to do something, this community has to do something.' The shootings aren't stopping, and whether they're in schools, or synagogues, or sports arenas, or shopping malls, grocery stores, our community is saying, 'do something, promise us that you will keep our children safe.'" Chair Marvin continued, "this district has taken greater strides in the last few years than in the entire time since I've been here to do just that, to make our schools as safe as we can, and still, we have reason to be concerned."
The resolution being drafted may also include actions the district itself could take to improve school safety. The school board hopes to vote on a draft of the resolution by August.