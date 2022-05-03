RPS changes student start times for next school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools will be shifting student start times again next school year, but not as much as originally proposed.
RPS changed bell times at the beginning of this school year, before a survey found an overwhelming 97% of middle school staff were unhappy with the later schedule they'd been given.
That led the district to consider starting elementary school and hour-and-a-half earlier at 8:00 A.M. next year, with secondary students starting at 9:15 A.M. That option was the only viable change for this upcoming fall, according to RPS, based on the amount of buses, bus drivers, and money in its budget.
But just two weeks ago, the district sent out another survey to parents, students, and staff gaging how they would feel about those alternative start times. Below is a high-level look at its findings:
Elementary Students:
- Support: 56%
- Oppose: 28%
Secondary Students:
- Support: 11%
- Oppose: 82%
Parenting Adults:
- Support: 40%
- Oppose: 53%
Staff:
- Support: 54%
- Oppose: 41%
That mixed feedback led RPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel to make a more modest adjustment to next school year's schedule, moving start times ten minutes earlier across all grade levels.
RPS 2022-2023 Bell Times:
Elementary Schools: 9:25 A.M. - 3:50 P.M.
Middle Schools: 8:10 A.M. - 2:50 P.M.
High Schools: 8:10 A.M. - 3:20 P.M.
Superintendent Pekel says the change will give district leaders additional time to find a better solution, while recognizing the concerns of elementary staff.
"The reason I'm persuaded that this makes sense is because what we heard, especially from 97% of our elementary teachers, was so academically focused. They were really saying that prime learning time with our youngest learners is not being maximized." Dr. Pekel continued, "so will 10 minutes, sort of, suddenly change all that, and the reading scores will go through the roof? I'm sure not. But because we heard that so strongly from our educators, I think that 10 minute shift, while it might create some inconveniences for, some families, and some shifts, I think it recognizes what we heard from them as important, and I think it frankly shows that we are sticking with it, and we're staying with the effort."
"We continue to recognize that there's nobody here trying to do something stupid, that these are just really tough balancing priorities at a time of constrained resources. I think we have a good chance of putting our heads together and coming up with some different solutions," said Dr. Pekel.
From here, district leaders will continue looking into a more significant change in bell times for the 2023-2024 school year, collecting data and feedback to come up with a schedule that works for everyone.
RPS Board Vice Chair Cathy Nathan points out next year's new start times represent a 10-minute shift for elementary schools, and a 30-minute shift for secondary schools when compared to the district's 2019-2020 schedule.