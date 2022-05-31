 Skip to main content
Rochester Park Board commissioner allegedly threatened by motorcyclist

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're learning about a troubling incident at a Med City park over Memorial Day weekend.
 
While riding his bike near Cascade Lake Monday, Rochester Park Board Commissioner Marty Cormack says he saw a motorcyclist pull into a bike trail, and take off at a "very high rate of speed." When he tried to take a picture of the man's license plate, Cormack claims the motorcyclist came after him in a threatening manner, kicked his bike while he was on it, and took a swipe at his phone.
 
Cormack shares he contacted RPD after the situation calmed down. You can read his account of the incident by following this link.

