Rochester City Council: Silver Lake Power Plant named historic landmark, budget boost approved for BRT

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders have named a new historic landmark you might not expect, and approved a major budget boost for their rapid transit project.
Here's a wrap of the biggest decisions made by the Rochester City Council Monday night.
Silver Lake Power Plant Named Historic Landmark
Well it may not have the name brand value of the Brooklyn Bridge or Independence Hall, but tonight the Rochester City council designated the Silver Lake Power Plant as a local historic landmark.
Built in 1949, consultants say the plant's main building features distinguishing characteristics of the Streamline Moderne architectural style, which is closely tied to Art Deco. They add the structure is an established and familiar visual feature of the neighborhood around it.
In April, Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission voted unanimously to recommend the council grant the power plant landmark status. While some city council members expressed no particular attachment to the building, they say future local leaders reserve the ability to make plans for the property.
"The best part of this is there's nothing a majority of the council can do that a majority of the council can't undo. So, if it becomes prohibitive to some action in the future that there's broad agreement on, then I'm sure that things can change," said Council Member Nick Campion. "At this point, it seems supportive of the innate direction we have for the building, and we may at some time revisit this should a disposition commence and we need to find a future home of it. But for right now, this seems like a reasonable course of action."
The power plant is still being used by RPU in a limited capacity, but landmark designation means any future changes to the outside of the building will be limited if it were repurposed. The consultant's report also found the Silver Lake Power Plant is eligible to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, though additional documentation would be needed.
City Leaders Approve Budget Boost for Rapid Transit Project
The council has signed off on a nearly $30 million expansion to Rochester's bus rapid transit project.
The proposed 2.8 mile BRT route is expected to start shuttling passengers along 2nd Street SW in 2026. The $29.5 million worth of changes approved tonight include a modest extension of that route, as well as adding stations, direct access to pedestrian subways, and enhancing shelter designs to provide additional weather protection.
The expansion brings the bus rapid transit project's total budget to $143.37 million, up from around $114 million. Destination Medical Center is set to contribute $58 million to the BRT project, while grants from the Federal Transit Administration are expected to make up the remaining $84 million.