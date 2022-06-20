Rochester City Council approves energy transition plan, new municipal ID program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Making downtown buildings more eco-friendly, and offering ID cards to every person who lives within city limits. Here's a wrap of the latest decisions from Monday's Rochester City Council meeting.
Council Approves $15.6 Million Energy Transition Plan
The steam line heating and cooling five of Downtown Rochester's most recognizable buildings, including City Hall, the Mayo Civic Center, and the Rochester Public Library, has reached the end of its useful life. With steam service set to be terminated by October of 2023, the Rochester City Council approved a plan to transition those buildings to a combination of electric and natural gas solutions.
The new system will cost an estimated $15.6 million, in addition to nearly $600,000 for new building controls. The city says the plan represents progress on its greenhouse gas emission reduction goals, and sets the stage for its District Energy System Project, which would connect public and private buildings to advanced renewable energy technologies.
City leaders were hoping to take a big step toward implementing District Energy this year. However, the Minnesota Legislature adjourned without reaching an agreement on a bonding bill, which would have included a request for the state to contribute $15.8 million toward the project.
Decision Delayed on New 125 Live Operating Agreement Amid Pool Time Concerns
Council members have chosen to delay a decision on a new operating agreement with 125 that not everyone was happy about.
The proposed agreement includes a variety of components, one of which allows 125 Live to reserve the Rochester Rec Center's warm water pool for 70 hours each week without fees for the seniors it serves. Non-profit Rochester Swimming, Inc. says that would leave just 20 hours per week for youth swimming lessons in the warm water pool, with other options being limited following the closure of the Silver Lake Pool and Rochester YMCA.
The organization shares many families have been complaining about not being able to enroll their kids in swimming lessons this summer. However, some seniors, like Charlotte Rees, say having regular access to a warm water pool is vital to keeping them moving.
"As we age, we get lots of discomforts and joint aches and other things that happened to us, and that pool at 125 Live is absolutely marvelous for us. It helps me move my joints, it helps me stay active and stay a member of this society," Rees told council members.
The city council plans to reconsider a new operating agreement with 125 Live on August 1st. In the meantime, staff have been directed to collect feedback on the deal from the Rochester Swim Club, Rochester Swimming, Inc., 125 executive boards, and the Rochester Park Board.
New Municipal ID Program Approved
Community members of all kinds will now be able to receive free ID cards from the City of Rochester.
The council has approved a new municipal ID program, designed to help locals demonstrate their residency within Rochester, regardless of their legal status. The city says it serves as a permanent and temporary home for many people who don't have access to adequate forms of identification, making it more difficult for them to obtain public services and participate in programs offered by the city or local businesses.
Two residents who spoke during Monday's meeting point out oftentimes, the only acceptable form of ID non-citizens have is their passport. The locals add if non-citizens were to misplace their passports, they would have to travel back to their home country to get a new one.
"That happens with a lot of the immigrant community, because they don't have a driver's license, they have to carry their passports, and what if you lose it? There is no place here in town where you can get passports, only U.S. citizens," said Miriam Goodson.
The new municipal ID cards will be administered by the Rochester Public Library, though it's unclear when the program will officially launch.