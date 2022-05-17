Report: enrollment could drop at RPS over the next five years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Enrollment could fall sharply at Rochester Public Schools in the half decade, according to a recent report.
Right now enrollment at RPS sits around 17,800, but new projections show that number could drop by more than 1,000 students over the next five years. While the district saw consistent growth between 2012 and 2019, 661 students left RPS in the fall of 2020, most of them at the elementary level.
Additionally, birth rates in the zip codes RPS covers have been trending down for the better part of two decades. Combine those factors, and there could be a big impact to elementary enrollment, which would feed its way up to middle and high schools over the next ten years.
However, there is a chance these enrollment projections could be off. District leaders note the methodology used to create them incorporates reaction to a global pandemic, and RPS grew by 165 students at the start of this school year.
Regardless of the uncertainty, Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says the district should have a plan for whatever lies ahead.
"We need to have Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C, so that it responds to all of these possibilities in a really clear, important way," Dr. Pekel said. "We need to be very aggressive about addressing the challenges we have in our system, and then building on our strengths, so that as John [Carlson] said, we are the provider of choice. There are communities in which there just aren't kids. We have kids in Rochester. We have folks and families that we can appeal to. I've worked in communities across the country, like in rural Oregon, where there just aren't kids. There's no one they can actually convince to come to their schools or work harder to retain in their schools. That's not our condition."
Executive Director of Finance John Carlson notes enrollment consistently grew at RPS while local birth rates were falling, suggesting more people were moving to Rochester and sending their kids to RPS. He adds if students that left in 2020 chose to return to Med City schools, the district could be back to growing by a few hundred learners each year.
Enrollment numbers play a big role in how much revenue school districts receive, meaning these projections set the table for how RPS plans to tackle the $23 million budget deficit it's facing.